Feb. 9, 1994 - Oct. 9, 2020
Our beloved Robert Edward Castro Jr. was born on Feb. 9, 1994 to Robert and Sandra Castro.
He grew up and attended school in San Bernardino.
Robert had two beautiful daughters, Jaylene and Serena Castro. He was an amazing father and a great provider. He loved them dearly and always spent quality time with them.
He is deeply loved and will be missed by his siblings Cassandra, Paul, Gilbert, Anguiano and Gabriel Castro.
Robert is loved by his many family and friends he touched with his love and kindness.
Celebration service will be on Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. at The Way World Outreach, 4680 Hallmark Parkway, San Bernardino. Reception to follow.
Commented