Robert Emmett La Marre passed away at the age of 73 on March 22, 2023 in Fontana.
Robert was born on May 17, 1950 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to parents Robert La Marre and Beverly La Marre. He grew up with siblings Marice Caruso and Mike Caruso.
Robert received an associate in Arts Business. He was an Army veteran who was awarded an Army Commendation medal for saving the life of a motorcyclist while on duty. He was also vice president of operations for Desert Coastal Transport.
Among his many accomplishments, Robert created a family of his own with his wife, Rosemarie La Marre, of 17 years. He had five children, which included Bobby, Kristin, Anthony, Cindy and Mario. Robert then became a grandfather to 10.
Robert enjoyed fishing and traveling with friends and family. He participated in church events as Santa Claus as he was a devoted Christian and enjoyed hosting barbecues. Robert was a giving person and regularly donated to New Beginnings Church.
Please share a moment of silence for our veteran.
