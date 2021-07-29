Ryan Doyle passed away unexpectedly on 11-11-2020 in Fullerton, CA. He was 43.
Born on 6-13-77 in Fontana, he is the loving son of mother Laurie Holman and father Robert Doyle. He is survived by his parents/step-mom Michelle Doyle; daughters Ava and Norah Doyle; sisters Renee Gruwell (Mark) and Jamie Carone (Nick); step-brother Chris Sanchez (Kellci) step-sister Allie Morris (Trent); nephews Tanner and Jaxon Carone and Jameson Morris; nieces Riley Carone; Reagan and Scarlet Gruwell; and Waelyn Morris.
Ryan was a hotshot firefighter/first responder for 22 years for the U.S. Forest Service and CAL Fire. He had tremendous respect for both agencies and his co-workers.
Ryan's time off was spent with his daughters, hanging out with family and friends surfing at his mom’s place in Baja, and along our local beaches. He lived in our local mountains and taught Ava and Norah how to snowboard. Ryan is smart, handsome, funny, conscientious, adventurous, and talented. He loved strumming the guitar, learning the piano, writing, and working on various forms of artwork.
Ryan has been called home by our Lord and we know that he is watching a sunset with his grandparents Tom and Shirley, Rich and Sandy, and his uncles Tommy and Lonny. He is deeply loved and will live in our hearts forever.
Service will be held on Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Victor Valley Church of Christ in Victorville. A reception will be immediately following in the fellowship hall.
