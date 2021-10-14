Roslin Marie Ross or Rekie was born April 20, 1936 in Lockesburg, Arkansas by her mother, Eva Williams, and her father, John Henry Williams.
Rekie also lived in Pomona. Rekie entered into rest on Sept. 7, 2021 in Fontana.
Rekie is predeceased by her parents Eva Williams and John Henry Williams; siblings Ellowease Williams, John Henry Williams Jr., Robert Henry Williams, Fatria Richardson, Timothy Williams, Yvonne Richardson King, Sam S. Williams, Opal Metvin and Eva Pearl Williams. She is survived by her two children, Glenda Rochelle Porter, Roderick Duvall Ross, 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Rekie completed school at East Los Angeles City College with an AA degree. She then became an accounting technician III of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and retired. Rekie was an active Jehovah’s Witness and conducted Bible studies as well as being in the ministry. Rekie devoted herself to God’s work and was a lifelong pioneer for Jehovah's Witnesses.
Roslin Marie Ross or Rekie was a mother, sister, grandmother, accounting technician III, a pioneer, and a friend to so many. She will be cherished, missed, and remain in our hearts forever.
