Roxilla Riddick (known by many as “Roxi”) passed away on Dec. 1, 2021, at the age of 87.
She was a resident of Fontana for more than 58 years. She had been married to Hiliary W. Riddick for 62 years at the time of his passing in 2015.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1934 in Hammond, Indiana to Pinckney “P.J.” and Betty Marie Edwards.
She enjoyed a variety of interests throughout her lifetime. Cake decorating, candy-making, playing board games, dice games, and card games (especially Pinochle), as well as the “Blazing 7’s” slot machine. She so enjoyed the warmth of the sun, whether at the beach, out fishing at Lake Havasu or lounging in her pool chaise at home. She treasured her trips to Hawaii, especially on the island of Maui. She had such a love for cats, her most favorite being Persian and Himalayan.
Her most wonderful talent was that as a caregiver both within the family and in the community. Beginning in the mid-1960s, she supported the developmentally-disabled as a teacher’s aide at Virginia Primrose School (formerly “Slover Special School” located on Slover Avenue in Fontana). She also supported Special Olympics bowling tournaments as scorekeeper and coach.
After raising her four children, she then followed her dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated from the Licensed Vocational Nursing program at Chaffey College and immediately began her 22-year nursing career, first at Kaiser Fontana Medical Center and then transferred on as part of the startup staff of the Pediatric Clinic at the Kaiser Riverside Medical Center. Pediatrics was always her desired area of nursing.
She is survived by her four children, daughter Sharon McNiel of Riverside, son Steve Riddick of Fontana, daughter Linda Andresen of Alta Loma, and daughter Sandy Riddick of Fontana. She was a proud grandmother of her six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by her loving children and all family and friends who knew and loved her.
At her request, no public service was held.
Commented