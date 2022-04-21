Oct. 24, 1934 - April 2, 2022
Ruby Sierra Ramirez was born Oct. 24, 1934 to Pete and Margaret Sierra, preceded in death. Ruby peacefully passed away on April 2, 2022 surrounded by family and friends.
Ruby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Ruby is survived by her husband of 63 years Lauro (Larry) Ramirez, son Frank Ramirez, and daughter Veronica Elder, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruby was raised in Colton and graduated from Colton High School in 1953. She attended college, and graduated from Skadron College with a Business Degree and San Bernardino Valley College with an Associate of Arts Degree.
Ruby worked for San Bernardino Valley College in the Science and Mathematics Department and retired after 30 years of service. After retirement she worked for Congressman Joe Baca as a Field Representative. It was always her passion to help and serve the community.
Ruby and Lauro Ramirez were the original founders of the Fontana Boxing Club that originated in 1973. They devoted their time, money and energy to working with the youth in the community for 40 years. It was one of their passions in life to have a positive impact on their community.
Funeral services for Ruby Sierra Ramirez will be held on April 28, 2022 at San Salvador Church, 178 W K Street, Colton. The rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. and mass at 11 a.m. The burial will follow at Hermosa Cemetery, 900 N. Meridian Avenue in Colton. A reception will be held at the American Legion in Colton.
