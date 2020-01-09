Ruth Ella (Roach) Hopkins, age 50, died suddenly of a heart attack on Nov. 28, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 5, 1969 to Charlene Marie Davis and Thomas Eugene Roach. She spent the majority of her life in Fontana.
She is survived by her six children, Ashley, Melissa, Krista, Travis, Amanda, and Katrina; four grandchildren, Amerie, Isabella, Abigail, Will and another one on the way; a brother, Mark (Lashun) Roach, a special friend, Matt Lightner, and a caregiver to five special children.
Ruth was mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and a friend to many. She was passionate about her children, grandchildren, and friends and will be missed dearly.
There will be a memorial service at the Fontana Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 9236 Palmetto Avenue, Fontana on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. For information, please call (909) 587-9961.
