Nov. 6, 1936 - May 13, 2023
Ruth Saldana, a longtime resident of Moreno Valley, died quietly during her sleep on May 13, 2023.
She was born on Nov. 6, 1936 in Redlands to Genaro and Agustina Saldana. She had five brothers and six sisters.
She worked for 25 years as an elementary school bilingual teacher, retiring in 2006 from the Del Norte Unified School District in Moreno Valley.
We are very proud of our mother’s educational accomplishments throughout her career.
After rearing nine children, she managed to graduate from Fontana Adult School in 1969; She received her Bachelor of Arts degree with emphasis in Bilingual Education from the University of La Verne in 1979; she received her Master of Education with special emphasis in Bilingual Cross-cultural Education/Special Education and Master of Science in Learning Handicapped with emphasis in Bilingual Education from the University of La Verne in 1985; She received her California Teaching Credential with emphasis in Multiple Subjects in 1979; She received her Clear Credential in 1981 and her Life Credential in 1983. She further received a diploma in special courses in Philosophy, Methodology from Cuernavaca Mexico in 1981 and completed course work at the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific in continuing medical education in “Alternative Option for Special Children” in 1986 as well as numerous certificates throughout her career.
Ruth enjoyed traveling, listening to her Mexican music, camping, being around her children, going out to restaurants, sightseeing, and especially enjoyed dancing.
Ruth was predeceased by her former husband, Jose F. Chavez, Jr.; sons Jesus, Richard, and Mike, and daughter Carmen.
She is survived by her sons Joseph, David (Christine), Arthur and Gilbert (Maria) and daughter Virginia. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Our mother will be greatly missed. “She was a good woman with a good heart because she cared.” Mama, we miss you dearly. Love you always. Thank you for being our mother, we couldn’t ask for anyone better. Take care and be safe.
Funeral services for Ruth will be held at Fontana Mortuary, 8030 Mango Avenue, Fontana on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Rosary being conducted at 11 a.m. Ruth will be buried at Green Acres Memorial Park, 11715 Cedar Avenue, Bloomington.
