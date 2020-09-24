Sadie K. Sclafani was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 19, 1940. After a life full of love and cherished memories, Sadie left us to join those who have gone before us on Sept. 2, 2020.
Sadie was the youngest daughter of Alberto and Katherine Miceli. She had a brother Joseph and a sister Antoinette (Dragotto). As a family they headed west and relocated to Los Angeles in 1943, where she would live until she was married.
A family friend suggested that the Miceli and Sclafani families should meet. These two families were destined to become one. Sadie met the love of her life, Michael Peter Sclafani. Mike and Sadie were married on July 9, 1960. They desired a family of their own and were blessed with two wonderful sons, Anthony Michael and Albert Steve, and a beautiful daughter, Josephine Marie. Josephine passed away three days after birth. Sadie and her family happily lived in Fontana for more than 50 years. She followed her son Albert to Bakersfield, where she spent her final years.
Sadie enjoyed camping, cooking, baking cookies, crafting and gathering her family around the kitchen table. She made many lifelong friends. She was an active member of the Order Sons of Italy in America Joanne Coccia Lodge #2553 in Fontana, where she was named Woman of the Year in 2007.
Her next biggest love was her passion for Walt Disney and all his creations. Making memories and enjoying time with family and friends and most importantly becoming "GRAM" were the highlights of her life.
Sadie was a beautiful, strong, caring and adventurous woman. She will always be a true friend, daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother and Gram.
Sadie is survived by her sons, daughter in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will be missed.
She was laid to rest on Monday, Sept. 14 at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington.
