Sally Cristofano
Sally Ann Cristofano of Fontana was born on Aug. 28, 1936 and passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, 2020.
She leaves behind her daughter Shana and granddaughter Corina.
Sally is in the care of Ingold Funeral and Cremation of Fontana.
