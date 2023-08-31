Sally June Rogers was born on Nov. 15, 1937 in Cadillac, Michigan, to Mary and Ralph Rogers. She was the fourth of seven children.
When she was 8 years old, her mom and dad and two brothers and one sister moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her older brother and two sisters remained in Michigan. The move was because the cold winters were making her dad very sick and doctors advised him to move to a warmer climate. In 1966, Sally followed her parents, who had moved to California.
Sally met Harold Crawford on a blind date in February, 1967. They married on May 12, 1967. Sally was working at Sears in the auditing department until just before their daughter, Janelle Marie was born in April of 1969. Two more children, Marla Jean (October 1973) and John Allen (August 1976), followed. Sally was a wife and mother from then on.
Sally was well known as a caregiver for family and friends and eventually, for 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. This was perhaps her greatest strength.
Sally and Harold have lived in the Fontana area their entire marriage. While Sally was at home, Harold was working at the family pharmacy, Crawford Drug Store.
Sally was involved in many activities. She was a 50-year member of Fontana Community Church, Order of Eastern Star and the “Y Wives” of the YMCA. She was an outgoing person and a friend to everyone she met. If she saw someone who needed some type of assistance, she was right there to help.
Sally passed from this life on Aug. 22, 2023. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her, especially her family.
