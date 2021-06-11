On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Sandra Jean Lucero, loving wife and mother of two children and several furbabies, passed away at the age of 62.
“Sandi” was born on May 23, 1959 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Helen and Benjamin Lotus. She grew up in La Puente, California and graduated from Nogales High School in 1977. She worked for Mervyn’s department store for 25 years and for several other companies thereafter. On Feb. 5, 1982, she married John Arnold Lucero. They raised two daughters, Kristin and Kimberly.
Sandi loved being with her family, especially her two daughters with whom she was extremely close. Two of her absolute favorite activities included going to Disneyland with them and exploring new vegan restaurants. Sandi also had a passion for animals. She loved to spend time with her dogs and cats and was often found volunteering or helping animals in need. She was fond of road trips as well and had an affinity for visiting San Diego with her husband. She also enjoyed watching football and going to baseball games with her family. Her favorite teams were the Angels and 49ers.
Sandi was known for her love, loyalty, and commitment toward her husband and daughters, her kind and compassionate spirit toward animals, and her hard work ethic. She was loved deeply and dearly by her family and will never be forgotten.
Sandi was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Lotus, her mother, Helen Lotus (née Stubbeman), and her older sister, Donna Martin. She is survived by her husband, John Lucero, their two children, Kristin Forister and Kimberly Lucero, and her younger brother, Paul Lotus.
Sandi’s favorite nonprofit was Hope for Paws, an animal rescue organization. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to www.hopeforpaws.org.
Commented