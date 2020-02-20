Sharla Stimel Martinez departed this life at Kaiser Hospital Fontana after a long illness on Feb. 5, 2020 with her loving family members at her bedside.
She was born in Altadena, CA on April 28, 1960. She was a long term resident of Fontana. She attended St. Luke's Episcopal Church and she raised her family here in Fontana.
She was a truck driver at the ports of Los Angeles and she was a motorcycle mechanic.
She leaves to mourn her loss, her mother Charleen Georgelos Stimel; two sons, Danial Damian Stimel and Vyktor Javeen Stimel; and granddaughter Lilianna Rodriguez.
Services are scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 16577 Upland Avenue, Fontana (corner of Upland and Chantry Avenue). Family requests no black attire, no flowers and all donations to be made to the family. Fontana Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.
Commented