Shirley Johnson, a longtime resident of Fontana, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the age of 81. She was born in Chino.
Preceding her in death were her sons Chris Harris and Jeffrey Harris, her father Harold (Papa Hoss) Harp, her mother Marie Young, sister Katherine Zurn, and brother Richard (Red) Harp.
She is survived by her son Joel Harris and daughter Deva Guzman, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, and her brother Jay Dee Harp.
Shirley worked for Kaiser Steel in Fontana as a laborer. She was one of the first women to work at Kaiser Steel in that capacity. She also worked for Fruit Growers Supply in Ontario as a laborer as well.
She loved Halloween and always dressed up as a witch to pass out candy to the kids. Her favorite things to do were getting pizza at Mazzulli’s on Friday nights, when they were still open, and make her famous macaroni salad.
She performed volunteer work as a member of the Juniper Elementary School PTA in the 1960s and was an active member of the Fontana Historical Society. She attended Chaffey College and majored in supervision.
She was the best mom and granny anyone could ever wish for and was loved deeply by her family and everyone she knew and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
