Oct. 28, 1932 - May 1, 2020
This was my father, Simon Esparza Maldonado. Here he is pictured working at the Crookston Times (Crookston, Mn., newspaper). He worked as a linotype operator for most of his career, until the computer age changed the printing business.
He was born in Laredo, Mexico in 1932. At about 13 years of age, he began to work at the Laredo newspaper house and would sweep and do errands. In time he apprenticed and learned the newspaper workings. Later, he immigrated to San Antonio, where he met and married my mom in 1956, the year I was born. I have a brother, Simon Albert Maldonado, from his second marriage. Our dad died on May 1, 2020.
He was an attentive and pensive person. Although he and my mother divorced in 1963, he sent me key gifts that enhanced my childhood; a bike, a precious doll, and later, roller skates, upon which I flew around the Christ the King campus near my grandparents' home in San Antonio.
Since he worked with words most of his life, he acquired knowledge and loved history and the natural world. He had a strong curiosity and loved learning, especially in his elder years. More recently in his life, he'd watch PBS and learn many fundamentals about the subjects they covered.
He loved my younger brother Simon, and worried whenever he lost contact with him. More recently, he would talk to him often. As they say, we are much of what our parents were. I too love to write and learn. I became a teacher and have written two books. I will miss my dear Father. Yet, I know he is united with God and our family in heaven. He was a believer and God had worked miracles in his life that gave him his faith.
-- by Alma Patricia Maldonado
Commented