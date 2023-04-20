Stella Salas Montoya passed away on March 19, 2023 at the age of 90 in Fontana.
Stella was born on Sept. 15, 1932 in Fresno, California. She was born to parents Cecilia Tapia Salas and John Francisco Salas. She grew up with siblings Katherine (Eva) Reyes, Ernest Salas, Henry Salas, Jenny Arriola and Carolyn Chapparro.
As years went on, she grew to have a family of her own. She married Ynosencio Montoya Jr. and they had three children together: Rickey D. Montoya, Linda A. Miner and Edward A. Montoya. Stella had 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Stella had a certificate for American sign language one and worked for general telephone and electricity.
Her family can remember her knitting and crocheting. She was really into golf and bingo and was a parishioner of St. Adelaide’s Catholic Church.
Stella is predeceased by Ynosencio Montoya, Jr.
Commented