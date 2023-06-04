Steven B. Carlson passed away on April 22, 2023, surrounded by family members.
Known to most people as Stevie, his engaging personality, infectious laugh and “Carlson smile” will not be forgotten by those who knew him.
Steve was born in Community Hospital in San Bernardino on June 22, 1955, the son of A. Bruce and Elaine Carlson, both of whom predeceased him. Steve fought a valiant battle against cancer the last few months, never giving up or giving in to that dreaded disease.
Steve’s biggest joy in life was his wife, Joy (Harris) Carlson. They were married in 1981 and were blessed with three children, Amy Schneidmiller (Gary), Staci Nielson (Cody) and stepson Kory Knisely (Amanda), whom he raised and whom he considered his son as much as he considered his daughters his children. Steve and Joy were also blessed with six grandchildren, in whom he was most proud and who brought him much joy.
In addition to Joy, Steve is also survived by his sister Shelley Freeman (the late Bob) and nieces Brandi Freeman and Jodi Freeman Jones, as well as brothers-in-law Thomas and Marti Harris, and Rockie and Marcia Harris and family.
Steve attended South Tamarind Elementary School and Alder Junior High School and graduated from Fontana High School in 1973. After high school, he went to work at the mill (Kaiser Steel) until it closed in 1983. He then went to work for CATTRAC driving heavy equipment from 1983 to 1997. He started working for California Steel in 1998 and would stay there until he retired in 2017.
Steve was a hard worker and was never afraid of taking on and mastering new tasks.
Steve was a master storyteller. If one had not seen him for a while, (or even if one HAD seen him recently), he was always at the ready to entertain and educate others with his masterful tales of lore. He never had a bad word to say about anyone and he always had a joke for anyone who would listen!
Steve and Joy started out living in Fontana but moved to Pinon Hills in 1989 and started building their new dream life there. Steve loved off-roading in side-by-sides and could find a trail anywhere he went. He was also one of the original River Rats and spent many years boating and skiing with the family on the Colorado River, often in Blythe and Needles.
No formal services are planned; however, per his wishes, his ashes will be spread at the River and in Banff, Canada, the site of one of the most peaceful and beautiful places he ever visited.
