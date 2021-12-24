Steven C. Featherstone, 35-year resident of Fontana and Vietnam war hero, passed away in Loma Linda on Jan. 19, 2021, the result of a massive stroke.
Steve had been in convalescent care for about a year and a half for a previous stroke when he crossed over to the other side.
Steve was born on Jan. 23, 1950, the son of Leo C. and Kathleen Featherstone, both of whom predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Susan, who now resides in Orlando, Florida with her daughter Debra Suminski, son-in-law Lennie Suminski and grandson Leonard; daughter Lorele in Massachusetts and his sisters Sharon, Patty and Sally, all of whom reside in northern California.
Above all, Steve was a patriot. He loved America and he showed his love for country by serving in the Army from 1968-72, fighting in Vietnam and earning THREE Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star and the Silver Star. The Silver Star is the third-highest award for bravery in combat given by the United States military. The Silver Star honors service personnel who display exceptional valor while engaged in military combat operations against an enemy force for gallantry in action. In a nutshell, that describes Steve.
As with most combat veterans, Steve suffered from major PTSD that affected him for a good portion of his life, until, in the 1990s, a fortuitous fall upon his head wiped out all his PTSD demons. Unfortunately, his newly-caused amnesia also wiped out the memory of his family, friends and all other memories. He often told his friends that he “fell back in love with his wife, daughters and other family members.” One thing for which the family was pleased with Steve’s amnesia was his loss of memory as a Prisoner of War (POW) in Vietnam, his combat experiences, losing his buddies in battle and serving as a “tunnel rat,” searching out the enemy in tunnels so small that only smaller men like Steve could fit.
After serving in the Army, Steve spent a brief time as a police officer in Whittier. It was while on duty one day he pulled over an attractive young lady, allegedly for a minor vehicle code violation. Years later, Steve admitted he pulled her over to get her phone number and take her out on a date. That attractive young lady, Sue, eventually became Mrs. Steve Featherstone.
Steve was extremely active in veterans’ issues, especially in the last 25 years or so. He served in many leadership positions in American Legion Post 262 in Fontana, Rialto Post 422 and Highland Post 421. He was also active in leadership roles in District 25 of the American Legion. The 25th District is the largest district in California. He also served as chairman for many years of District 25’s POW/MIA committee. The POW/MIA assignment was the most important one he undertook in his American Legion career. Steve was also a member of the 40 and 8 (40/8), The Sons of the American Legion, the Disabled Vets of America and the Fontana Veterans Club.
Finally, we would be remiss if we didn’t say that Steve was a war hero and a peacetime hero, always helping others whenever his physical limitations so allowed. It is my pleasure and honor to write this final bugle call for one of my close friends and definitely one of my heroes, Army Sgt. And Army Ranger Steven C. Featherstone.
— Bill Freeman, founder of the Fontana Honor Roll Organizing Committee
