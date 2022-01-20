Steven L. Scalf was born on May 31, 1949 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He died on Dec. 6, 2021 in Harahan, Louisiana.
His family moved to Fontana when he was in the 9th grade. His favorite activity growing up in Fontana was riding and taking care of his family's horses. He graduated from Fontana High School in 1967 and married his high school sweetheart, Darlene Willis, in 1969.
He worked at Kaiser Steel, until it closed down, as a millwright. He earned his A.A. at Chaffey College and his B.A. and teaching credential at Cal State University, San Bernardino.
When he retired, for health reasons, he was teaching English at Fontana High School's Adult Education program.
He enjoyed many activities, including being an assistant Boy Scout leader. He was a genius at the craft of origami. And he enjoyed being the only male in the Yarns Group's weekly meetings at the Fontana Library.
Because of worsening health issues, Steven, and his wife, moved to Louisiana, from Fontana, to be near their son's family in 2021. He enjoyed interacting with his youngest granddaughter, until he was hospitalized, with hydrocephalus, a result of multiple brain injuries, and a stroke.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Raymond Scalf and Mary (Kitty) Carson Scalf Jones, his son Ethan Scalf, his brother Glen Scalf and his sister Sheila Scalf Heacock.
Left to mourn him, are many friends and relatives, including his wife Darlene, his daughter Rebecca Scalf (husband Bob Stang) of Oakland, California, his son Joshua Scalf of New Orleans, Louisiana, his granddaughter Mieka Stang of New York, and his granddaughter Marcella Scalf of New Orleans.
A private family memorial was held at a park in New Orleans, at the bank of the Mississippi River, shortly after Christmas.
