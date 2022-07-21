Susan Marie Campbell was born Nov. 17, 1950 to Charles and Lorraine Hafner in Chicago, Illinois.
She married her forever Valentine Allen Dale Campbell on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1976 in Riverside, California. Together they shared a beautiful life and family.
Susan is survived by her daughters Kimberly, Dianna, Stephanie, and Victoria, and her only son Michael, along with 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by many.
Susan was laid to rest with her husband at Riverside National Cemetery on July 1, 2022.
