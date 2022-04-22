Susie Angela Bethel, age 55, passed away on April 16, 2022 in Riverside.
She was born to Maria Cabrera and John Townsend on Jan. 27, 1967 in Los Angeles. Susie grew up with her sister Brenda. She attended and graduated from Jordan High School in 1985.
Susie found her career as a Treasury Operations Specialist for AARP. She dedicated 34 years to the company.
Susie will be remembered not only by her husband, Garland Bethel Jr., and three children, Joshua, Larissa and Keana Torres and her two stepsons, Garland Bethel III and Evan Bethel, but also by the memories she left behind with all her cousins, friends and the rest of the family which included her stepfather, six half siblings and 10 grandchildren who she loved to be around and considered them her world.
She loved to travel and went on many adventures with her husband, Garland. Her children describe her as a very active person who loved to be outdoors. She loved to be at the beach and go hiking but did not limit herself and frequently engaged in her other favorite indoor activity: SHOPPING. Susie regularly attended the Abundant Living Family Church in Rancho Cucamonga.
Susie's services will be held at 8030 Mango Avenue, Fontana on Sunday, April 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at Fontana Mortuary. Friends and family are invited to come celebrate Susie's life. She will be missed but never forgotten!
