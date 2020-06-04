Sybil Annette Harrison, 96, who originally resided in Rialto, passed away on May 13, 2020 in Bloomington.
She was born Dec. 25, 1923 to Annie Wardlow in Texas before Annie's tragic passing when Sybil was just 10 years old. She would go on to be raised by her loving grandparents, Thomas and Henrietta Wardlow.
Sybil met and married the love of her life, Frank Harrison. They were married 30 wonderful years and together they attended Rialto First Assembly of God. They raised five beautiful daughters: Connie, Annette, Lonna, Gaelynn, and Karen.
Sybil loved the Lord above all. She was a Godly woman who read her Bible daily and was always sure to keep His teachings close to her heart. She also had a great love for flowers and would tend to her vibrant garden, in which she proudly grew more than 50 kinds of roses and irises.
Sybil is preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and her two daughters, Gaelynn and Karen. She is survived by her three daughters, and many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
