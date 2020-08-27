Terry Van Norstrand was born Sept. 28, 1954. He died Aug. 23, 2020 due to medical complications at Kaiser Hospital in Fontana.
He is survived by his wife Janet Van Norstrand and his two sons Jason and Matthew. Combined they have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Terry spent six years in the U.S. Navy as a diesel mechanic aboard the USS San Bernardino during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of Fontana American Legion Post 262.
Terry will be forever missed by those who were lucky enough to have known him.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
