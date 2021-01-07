12/23/1952 – 12/15/2020
Theresa Spontaneo was born and raised in Piney Fork, Ohio. She graduated from the College of Stubenville in Ohio, then earned her Master’s Degree at Kent State University in Ohio before moving to Southern California. She attended University of Riverside and California State University of San Bernardino, earning her teaching credential.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Angeline and Etalio Spontaneo. She is survived by her sister, Brenda, her brother-in-law, Paul, her nephew, Nicholas, her companion of many years, Judy VanZanten, her aunt and uncle, Nancy and Ed Wells, many cousins and numerous wonderful friends.
Theresa taught for more than 20 years at A.B. Miller High School in Fontana. She dedicated her life to her Special Education students at A.B. Miller and was loved by her students, parents, and colleagues. Theresa’s dedication and compassion to her students was second to none. Being well respected by parents and colleagues alike, Theresa always saw the good in everyone she met.
Being very active in her church, Theresa volunteered for countless church projects. She dearly loved her two dogs, Tilly and Peaches, who even visited her during her hospitalization. She truly was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, never missing a game.
Theresa retired from teaching in 2016 and moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, with her companion, Judy, and their two dogs.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in her hometown in Ohio.
We will miss you, Theresa, and your kind and loving ways that will be remembered by your many friends and family. You have earned your place in heaven in so many ways. Soar with the angels, Theresa. We love and miss you.
