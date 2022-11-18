Thomas (Tom) Michael Hoover, age 63, of Fontana passed away on Nov. 1, 2022 at Kaiser Hospital in Fontana.
Tom was born Aug. 12, 1959, in Muncie, Indiana. He moved to California with his mom and two sisters when he was 11 years old.
He started working at Kaiser Steel when he was 18 years old up until they closed in 1983. He then worked for a couple other steel mills before settling down at Commercial Metals Company (formerly Fontana Steel), where he worked for 31 years until he retired in July 2021.
Tom met his wife Christine in 1978 and courted her for six years until they married in 1984. Tom is survived by his wife of 38 years, Christine Hoover; his two sons, Bryce Hoover (Jackie) of Fontana and Kyle Hoover of Irvine; his two sisters, Kathy Pitman from Muncie, Indiana and Gayla Hoover from Benson, Arizona; two brothers, Nick Mathis (Tracy) from Scottsdale, Arizona and Eric Mathis from Glendale, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom loved sports, especially baseball, football and NASCAR. He was a Los Angeles Angels fan and loved attending games with his sons. His favorite football team was Notre Dame “GO IRISH”. Tom was fortunate enough to go back to South Bend, Indiana and attend a Notre Dame football game with his son Bryce. He also enjoyed listening to his son Kyle play the guitar for him.
Tom was a member of the Sons of Italy Joanne Coccia Lodge #2553 and a member of Etiwanda Brethren in Christ Church for more than 30 years.
Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 28 at Ingold Funeral and Cremation, 8277 Juniper Avenue in Fontana. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and service will be from 11 a.m. to noon. A reception will follow at the Hilton Garden Inn on Sierra and Slover avenues in Fontana at 12:30 p.m. All friends and family are welcome.
