Thomas Patrick Michaud passed away on Oct. 3, 2022 while at work, doing what he loved, helping someone ensure their vehicle was safe for the road.
He survived triple bypass surgery like a champ and was given by the grace of God many more years here on Earth.
He is survived by his brother David and Sara from Laguna Hills; his sister Susie and Wes Vineyard in Borger, Texas, and sister Terry Michaud from Kihei, Maui; his aunt Mikki Michaud from Watsonville California; his nieces and nephews Brie and Osa, Taylor Driedger, Austin Holloway, Tara, Katie, Rachel, Sam and Vivian; and many friends and loved ones, including his favorite kid Jakob.
He was preceded in death by his mother Patricia, father Patrick, his uncle George and grandparents Sylvio Michaud, Lillian Coran and John and Catherine Depel.
As a young man he spent time with his family on many road trips, learning to drive at an early age, chasing stars and helping his dad build a telescope which is still being used today, and this led him to becoming a member of the Riverside Astronomical Society. His father taught him his love of astronomy and photography, which would eventually lead him to becoming a NASCAR photographer for the Fontana Herald News and an award winner in journalism photography. Some of his favorite stories were of playing golf with Indy car racer Alex Zanardi and going on a ride along with John Andretti. His photographs of race car drivers and pit stops in full action were his signature work, as well as his ability get the most candid shots of people and animals.
He started his young career as a welder for Chaz in Yucaipa, California and would later become a tow truck driver, among so many other jobs. He was fortunate to have worked with his father at Inland Empire Magazine Distribution for several years and as he put it, “was priceless to be able to do so.” It was his father who instilled in him his perfection for whatever his latest job or project was, and that made him very special and knowledgable in so many areas. Thomas was successful in whatever he was working at or on. If you wanted to know how to or needed something built or fixed, he was the one who could do it and do it right. He never cut corners or did anything half way. He was a generous man who would help anyone in need and his sarcastic sense of humor was infectious. He enjoyed planning and going on many road trips to many states across the country.
Anyone having the pleasure of meeting Thomas is a better person for knowing him and everyone who met him has a story or two about his kindness, generosity and ability to to bring people together.
He will be forever missed.
