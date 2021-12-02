Thomas Rivera (1960-2021)
Born: Nov. 2, 1960
Passed: Nov. 14, 2021
Thomas was a Fontana resident from the age of 5 until his passing. He played Pop Warner Football, Little League and Pony League Baseball. He graduated from Fontana High School in 1978.
He worked for the County of San Bernardino for 20 years and then in retirement coached high school softball at Colton, Fontana and Kaiser High School.
Besides his love for his wife, daughters and grandson, he dedicated 15 years to running Fontana Girls Softball. He is preceded in death by his father Tomas Rivera, his mother Maria Rivera and his brother Jose Perez.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years Mary, his three daughters, Samantha, Amanda and Alyssa, and his grandson Thomas. Other survivors are sisters Ruby Laponis and Lillian Rivera, two nephews and seven nieces.
Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the VFW, 9190 Fontana Avenue, Fontana 92335.
