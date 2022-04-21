Tiburcio Banda Castillo, 89, of Fontana passed away on March 29, 2022 at his home.
He was born on Aug. 11, 1932 to Cleofas and Victoria Castillo in Cerritos, San Luis Potos, Mexico. He grew up with three brothers: Amado, Benancio, and Eduardo and two sisters: Barbara and Lina.
Tiburcio was married to Maria R. Castillo for 37 years, were divorced in 1987, but remained friends. They had two daughters, Antonia Rocha and Elena Pekarcik and a son, Jose. He had five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Tiburcio immigrated to the United States and obtained his green card and became a U.S. citizen in December 1998. He worked on a farm operating the farm equipment at Culp Ranch for 10 years in the San Joaquin Valley. During this time, he earned his high school diploma from American School in May 1963 through correspondence. He also took welding classes.
Tiburcio moved the family to Southern California in 1965 seeking new job opportunities. He got his license as a certified welder and worked in the area for various industries such as Klein Industries, Wayne Manufacturing and Ameron. He retired from American Asphalt in Corona in August, 1994.
Tuburcio was kind, generous and always willing to lend a helping hand, putting his needs aside. His skills in electrical, plumbing, and car mechanics were used in helping others. He enjoyed watching the Dodgers, reading, playing dominoes, and taking family and friends to eat. He loved gardening and tending to the various fruits and avocado trees which he happily gave away to the family, friends, and neighbors.
Tiburcio attended St. Joseph Catholic Church, was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 12, and the Fontana Community Senior Center.
Tiburcio is predeceased by his parents, Cleofa and Victoria Castillo, brothers: Amado and Eduardo; sister, Barbara and sister in law, Marcelina Castillo.
Tiburcio will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by daughters: Antonia (Tony) Rocha and Elena (Larry) Pekarcik; son, Jose; grandchildren, Veronica Shebroe, Michelle Rosewitz; Alex Rocha, Joey and Christopher Pekarick; great-granddaughter, Odette Rosewitz, siblings Benancio (Carmen) Castillo; Lina (Leon) Hernandez and sister-in-law, Sofia Castillo.
Visitation hours are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with rosary at 6 p.m., on Monday, April 25 at Ingold Funeral and Cremation. Mass is at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment is at 1 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario.
