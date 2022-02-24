Timothy E. White, age 53, passed away on Feb. 15, 2022. A service will be held at noon on March 5 at 28770 Stevens Avenue, Moreno Valley.
Tim was born in San Bernardino, but lived his whole life in Fontana. Although he was never married and never had children, he had many contributions to the lives of his 10 nieces, 14 nephews; 13 great-nieces; nine great-nephews; and one great-great niece.
Tim loved being outdoors and fishing. A hobby he picked up as a child, collecting hot wheels, along with his love for NASCAR. Later in life, he used those passions in his career as a mechanic. He was a kind, family man who brought many laughs and joy to this world. He will be loved and missed by all those in his life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth W. White Sr. and his mother, Mary E. White. Tim was the youngest of seven children. He is survived by his siblings, Harold White Sr. of Rialto; Kenneth White Jr. of Hundred, WV; Sarah Hall of Las Vegas, NV; John White of Fontana; Nancy Cooper of Leola, AR; and James White of Fontana.
