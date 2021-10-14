May 31, 1948 – Aug. 26, 2021
On Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., Toni Guinn peacefully passed from this life to join her heavenly father at the age of 73.
She was born on May 31, 1948 in Shreveport, Louisiana and was the beloved and devoted twin sister to Teresa Garcia and loving daughter to parents Gwen Uzzell and William Ed Guinn. She had lived in Fontana for many years.
To her loved ones, it was her wish for her final goodbyes to be a reflection of all that she had been and loved while on this earth for many years. Toni worked for many years as a data entry operator, medical clerk, and security guard for a number of assisted living facilities throughout Las Vegas, Nevada.
A devoted Christian of the Catholic faith, Toni was an avid crossword puzzle buff while enjoying many genres of music. She loved watching cooking shoes on the television as well. Toni also worked for years as a script typist.
Toni was preceded in death by her parents, Gwen Uzzell and William Ed Guinn, as well as many extended family members. She is survived by twin sister Teresa Garcia and husband Nelson, and loved by many nieces and family members as well as community friends. She will be deeply missed and loved by all whose lives she touched. Toni will always be remembered for her pigtails and inseparable bond with her twin sister, Terri.
