6/12/1939 - 8/7/2022
Tonia was born and raised in Fontana to Harry and Leona Stevens. She had brothers Arnold and Wesley and a sister Jan.
Tonia remained in Fontana and dedicated her life to her family and community. She met Donald when they were both working at the Kaiser Steel mill. They married shortly after. She and her husband along with several friends started the Land Rovers Jeep club. In the 1960s Tonia, along with her best friend Ginger, belonged to the American Cat club, breeding and raising exotic cats. Tonia eventually went to work for the Bank of America where she remained for many years. She left the bank to work as a secretary for Fontana Community Church for which she was a member. She then had the opportunity to start her own bookkeeping business. She transitioned from her own business to become the secretary for the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, which soon led her to the idea to run for the office of Fontana City Clerk. She held this position for 15 years.
Tonia was a 60-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, White Shrine, and for several years a Board member for the IORG. She was a member of the Fontana Exchange Club for more than 15 years, where along with her husband Don, was instrumental for organizing the Fontana Days and Fontana Christmas parades.
From an early age, Tonia had a fascination with Ancient Egypt. Her life's ambition was to become an archeologist. She studied history and had a small library on the subject of Ancient Egypt. She and Don spent a month in 1979 traveling the area. Tonia had a room in her home dedicated to the subject. She had artifacts, statues, memorabilia and even a full-size sarcophagus. This room was referred to by the family as the "No No" room as no one was allowed in there. To appearances, it looked like a museum room dedicated to Ancient Egypt. Tonia had a craft room as well. She sewed for her family, making dresses, jackets and other crafts for her kids and grandkids. Tonia also loved to cook. No one left her home without offer of a meal. She could miraculously prepare a meal from nothing. Tonia was always willing to be mom if you needed one, or a friend if you wanted one. She greeted everyone with a smile.
Dad passed away in 2020 after 60 years of marriage. Mom knew she had served her purpose on Earth; Dad was waiting for her. We are blessed and thankful and so appreciative for the life she gave us and to love her.
Her daughters: Kim Lewis-Hoyt, Kelley (John) Thomas; son: Michael Lewis; grandchildren: Tonia (Zack) Dunnebacke, Molly Hoyt (Jonathan) Ortega, Sean Thomas, Siobahan (Christan) Campbell; great-grandchildren: Declan, Ronan, Killian.
Services will be arranged by Montecito Memorial Park, date to be announced on social media.
