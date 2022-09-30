Dec. 22, 1959 – Aug. 30, 2022
“He Leadeth Me to the Water”
Tony was born the second child to Pat F Norma Sims in Lawton, Oklahoma. Tony would soon have four more brothers and Jane the oldest girl of Pat. Tony struggled to find his place in life until he started delivering milk products with a family friend. Tony attended Sequoia Junior High School, where he took to track and cross country running. He always gave it his all. Later in high school he decided to join the US Army; “Be all you can be” …. he loved that.
In 1979, off went the hair and he enlisted in the military until his tour came to an end in 1982.
After a few years he found himself in love with Marsha Mitchell. They married and moved back east together. Tony also fell in love with Marsha’s two children and soon after they had two children of their own. Tony was known as the big brother. He was a great friend and son, brother, wife and husband. He loved all of his estranged children. He will forever be missed.
“To those I leave behind, worry not for as not near near as I am; Calm is the waters, be free and live on.”
He was preceded in death by Patrick Sims, Norma Sims, Jane Holt Sims of Sacramento, estranged sister - Rhonda Abraham Hooper, Marsha Mitchell Sims of Eastern Pennsylvania, Earl, Mary, Emma, Emmel, Bernard James Sims of Fontana. He leaves behind Mike James Kelly, Jeff Sims, six children and lots of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
God bless all.
