Ventura Banuelos Hernandez has passed away in Fontana at the age of 72.
He was born in Montescobedo, Zacatecas on July 14, 1950 to parents Dagoberto and Maria del Carmen.
He grew up in a big family with siblings Victor Absalon, Theodoro, Pedro, Fidelia, Sofia, Josefina, Lupe, and Emilio.
Ventura moved on to have children of his own which included Leobardo, Ventura D., Ventura S., David Banuelos and Octavio Banuelos. The family expanded even more with the addition of 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Ventura was a great musician and singer. He played accordion for a living and excelled.
A visitation will take place on Feb. 1, 2023 at Ingold Funeral and Cremation, located at 8277 Juniper Avenue, Fontana. The burial will take place the day following the visitation at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier.
