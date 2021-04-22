Vernon Clarence Andersen, Jr., 79, of Fontana passed away on April 20, 2020 in Fontana.
He was born April 20, 1941 to Vernon Clarence Andersen, Sr. and Alvina. As well as Vernon, Jr., they would have a small family with the addition of his brother, Gene Andersen.
Vernon (Vern) would marry his wife, Donna, and would have two beautiful daughters, Jeanine Andersen and Carie Andersen.
Vern was a journeyman machinist, and worked at Kaiser Steel until they would sell to CSI. Altogether, he would spend 49 years in the steel industry as a journeyman machinist before retiring. Vern was highly recognized for his skill level and knowledge, and would always be the man his coworkers would turn to for any problems they needed assistance with.
Vern had a great passion for Egypt and the pyramids, spending endless amounts of time researching and discussing his knowledge. He claimed he figured out their construction. He would bicycle 6-9 miles every day, up until the year before his passing.
His two daughters, his grandsons, Kyle and Cory, and amazing stepmother, Kitty, survive Vern. His parents precede him in death, his father living to be 97 years old. His brother, Gene, also precedes him in death.
"Dad, aka Grampa Andy we miss you every day and you will forever be a part of our lives and we hope to continue to make you proud of the people you helped us become." Love you, Jeanine, Kyle and Cory.
Celebration of Life service for my dad will be held at Ingold Funeral and Cremation. Contact (909) 822-8083 or JeanineLC@yahoo.com for details.
