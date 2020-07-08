Victoria D. Martinez, 92, of Fontana passed away on June 19, 2020 in Redlands.
She was born to Jose and Francisca Diaz on Jan. 13, 1928 in Riverside and resided in Fontana for 63 years. Victoria was a resident at Brookside Health Care for the past eight years. She married Frank D. Martinez and was blessed with 38 years of marriage until his passing on May 20, 1985.
Victoria graduated from Riverside Poly High School and went on to cosmetology school. She had a successful career steaming 40 years. Victoria owned and operated Victoria’s Beauty Shop in Fontana for 28 years. It was there that she met so many wonderful people.
Victoria had strong faith and was a devout Catholic. Her faith was instrumental in allowing her to be a cancer survivor.
Victoria is survived by her children Valerie Lira, Sharon Frankowski and Frank D. Martinez Jr., eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Frank Sr.
A public viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 9 at Ingold Funeral and Cremation in Fontana. Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in Fontana. Burial will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington.
Donations can be made in memory of Victoria D. Martinez to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Veterans Charities or Cancer Research.
Commented