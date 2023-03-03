Vincent T Sabala passed away at the age of 86 on Feb. 22, 2023 in Fontana.
Vincent was born on Jan. 22, 1937 in Lincoln, Nebraska. After some time, Vincent and the family moved out to the Inland Empire. Vincent graduated from Colton High School.
Vincent married Hazel I. Sabala. They shared more than 30 years of marriage. Vincent had four wonderful children: Vincent T Sabala Jr., Rose M Lopez, John W Sabala, and Wayne T Sabala.
The family grew with the addition of 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Vincent’s work consisted of general labor for the majority of his working life.
His major interest was bowling. He was an avid bowler his whole life and still scored higher than most even in his 80s.
Vincent was a Baptist member and attended Crossroads Baptist Church in Hemet.
Vincent is predeceased by his wife, Hazel, daughter, Rose and other brothers and sister.
He is survived by his children and three siblings: Pete Sabala, Raymond Sabala and Abundio Sabala.
A memorial service will be taking place at Crossroads Baptist Church, located at 433 S San Jacinto Street, Hemet at 11 a.m. on March 3.
