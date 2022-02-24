Viona Christensen Ramsey, beloved mother, daughter and sister, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021 at 93.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1928 in South Dakota to Chris K. Christensen and Esther Baggesgaard. Growing up, she had three siblings: Donald Christensen, Joanne Young, and Sally Olson.
Viona’s son, Mark, fondly remembers that she would enjoy ocean fishing, synchronized swimming, bowling and working on puzzles. She was an avid reader, so much so that you could not miss the stacks of books in her home. Viona also had an artistic edge which she showed in her mosaic tile artwork on furniture. She also liked to pass time in Las Vegas, where she would try her luck at gambling. You could definitely call her a big winner! Viona also had a big heart and donated to a lot of charities that would help her community.
Viona retired from Chaffey Joint Union High School District. She had attended Yankton College and William and Mary University, where she became an honorific Magna Cum Laude graduate.
Viona is survived by her son Mark Earl Ramsey and his wife Sandra Ramsey; granddaughter Rebecca Wetzstein and husband Jeff and great-grandchildren Daniel and Natalie. She is predeceased by her mother, father, loving husband, Earl Ramsey and son Gregory Roland Ramsey.
Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2022.
Viona is fondly remembered and dearly loved by her family.
