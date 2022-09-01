Volker Kleiner (Johnny) passed away peacefully in his sleep while visiting family in Germany on July 8, 2022, at the age of 77.
Volker was born in Germany on Jan. 8, 1945 to Willibald and Alma Kleiner. He immigrated to the United States, married Rosemarie (Tommy) Holtman and had a successful career at Ameron Steel/IWP in Etiwanda. He enjoyed cooking (especially for family gatherings), gardening, and traveling. His greatest joys in life were visits from his grandchildren and later his great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his sister, Heidi Hassfuss; children Michael Holtman, Martina and Markus Kleiner, and Tanja Alexander; grandchildren Tatiana, Sabine, Katarina, Joelle, Gabriela, Ted, and Annalena; and great-grandchildren Hendrik, Rosemarie, and Daniel.
Volker was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemarie Holtman; daughter Heike Holtman; and parents Willibald and Alma.
Graveside service will be Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. at Green Acres in Bloomington. A celebration of life will be held immediately following the services at Hilton Gardens in Fontana.
