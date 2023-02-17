Wayne was born on March 18, 1948 in Albany, Oregon to Smedley and Lavern Moore.
The family moved to Fontana in March of 1954.
Wayne attended schools in Fontana, and graduated from Fontana High School in 1967.
After high school, Wayne joined the Navy and served from 1967 to 1969.
Wayne’s hobbies included motorcycles, race cars, hunting and fishing
Wayne was a member of the carpenters union.
Wayne passed away on Jan. 26, 2023 in Medford, Oregon.
He is survived by two brothers, Ivan and Bill, and a sister, Gaylene Heasley.
Wayne’s other brother, Gary, passed in 2012.
Services are pending.
