Wayne Allen Gray, aka Wagster, was born on June 8, 1955 at the Pomona hospital to mother Dorothy June Gray and father Ira C Gray. Wayne had three sisters named Nancy, Sandy, and Wanda and a brother named Gary.
He grew up in Ontario and met his late wife, Lisa, and they had their daughter Cami. Years after divorcing he met his wife Bridget Gray on New Year’s Eve when 1991 became 1992. They had two beautiful daughters named Haley and Hannah.
Wayne was in the Marine Corps for four years and eventually that led to his career in aerospace, where he worked as a technical writer at Northrop Grumman.
Wayne was a simple man and in his younger years enjoyed fishing, playing racquetball, and working out. Later in life he took more joy in just being around his family and his pets, including his chickens and family dog, Woofy. His happy place was Laughlin, where he would play craps and drink Bud Light the majority of the time.
Wayne passed away due to complications during recovery in an open heart surgery on April 13, 2022 at 1:34 a.m. His legacy and love will be carried on by his wife Bridget, daughters Haley and Hannah, and sister Nancy.
Commented