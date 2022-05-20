William Le Roy Fletcher (Bill), age 82, was born on Aug. 4, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio. He moved to California in 1965 to raise his family in Fontana.
William has gone home to be with our Lord on April 21, 2022.
William leaves behind his wife Patricia Ann Fletcher, son Paul, and great-grandson Francisco Julian Cordova II (Cisco), who he raised as a son. He is preceded in death by daughter Crystal and sons Daniel and Billy.
William also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, who were all the love of his lIfe.
William, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, we love you dearly. You are forever in our hearts.
Commented