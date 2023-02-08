Bill Kragness passed away in his sleep at the age of 91 in Victorville on Jan. 20, 2023.
He is preceded by his children, Billie, David and Kim, and his grandson Jeremy.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Suzanne; children Robin, Maurice, and James; grandchildren Ian, Connor, Liam, Alex, Jason, Avi, Jennifer, Jessica, and Aime; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Bill was a pillar for the community of Fontana with a 55-year career in optometry for Kaiser Hospital in the late 1950s through the 1970s, followed by his own practice through the mid-2000s.
He was a Pop Warner youth football coach in the 1970s, coaching the Eagles, Lions, and Wolves.
Bill also served in public office as a Fontana City Councilman and Mayor from 1978-1990.
With Suzanne, they extensively traveled the world by planes, trains, and automobiles ... boats and motorhomes included.
He lived his life to the fullest with little to no regrets. He was a near perfect example of self-discipline, kindness, as well as a great listener, yet can rationalize and debate like no other.
Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Desert Church in Apple Valley on Feb. 16 at 11 a.m.
