William Lewis Florence, known to friends as “Bill,” passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2020 at the age of 81 years in Rancho Cucamonga.
He was born Aug. 6, 1938 in Newnan, Georgia to Robert and Willena Florence, where he lived until joining the armed forces in 1955.
William was married to Kiyomi Yamada on Sept. 27, 1963 and had three children, Dinah, Derek and Richard Florence. He was preceded in transition by his parents Robert and Willena, his wife Kiyomi and his brother Marion.
William was a proud man, proud of his family and proud to be a Marine. He served 23 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War. During that time, he moved to California, where he raised his family and spent the rest of his life.
Helping others came naturally to William as many of the friends of his children came to him for advice and guidance. Now grown, many of those children look back at how he was there for them when their parents were not and how he helped steer them through a critical part of their lives.
A memorial ceremony will be held at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside on Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m.
Commented