Yolanda Ruiz was born on Oct. 13, 1957 in San Bernardino.
Yolanda was born to her parents Manuel Reyes and Ofelia Garcia. She had three brothers, Manuel Reyes Junior, Tony Reyes, and Ernesto Reyes. She also had two sisters, Beatrice Juarez and Sophia Reyes and two stepsisters, Monica and Lisa.
She was survived by her husband Rogelio Ruiz and her five children, Ramiro, Rogelio Jr., Ricardo, Ofelia, and stepson Javier; 15 grandchildren; and great-granddaughter Kat.
Yolanda was born and raised in San Bernardino and spent most of her life in Riverside County. Our mother was a strong hard-working woman who was a very loving and caring person, who always put others before herself. She always knew how to make people smile whenever she saw someone down. She always knew what to do or say to make them feel better. She was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. One of the sweetest people I ever had the privilege of knowing. Unfortunately, mama had a lot of health problems and was recently diagnosed with sepsis. Mama was called home to heaven on May 7, 2021. Our mom fought hard until the end. We will always keep her memory alive and she will forever be in our hearts. We love you mama until we meet again to fly high our beautiful queen.
Funeral service information is at Fontana Mortuary, 8030 Mango Avenue, Fontana, CA 92336.
