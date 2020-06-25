Barton Oddis Johnson, 55, of Rialto died on May 27, 2020 due to a fatal hit-and-run accident.
He was born June 30, 1964, the son of Agnes and Bobbie Johnson, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Eisenhower High School in Rialto and went on to work at Patton State Hospital as a psych tech for 18 years.
Mr. Johnson was a member of the Westside Christian Center Church.
Mr. Johnson was a lover of fashion, good music and eating good. He loved his church and family more than anything.
He is survived by his four siblings, Gary Johnson, Sherrian Johnson Ferguson, Chalandos Johnson Miller, and Pamela Davis along with many nieces and nephews.
The services will be held on June 30 at 10 a.m. at Mt. View Mortuary and Cemetery, 570 East Highland, San Bernardino. Phone: (909) 882-2943.
