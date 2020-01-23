Richard Thomet, 85, of St. Marys, Georgia, formerly of Fontana, California and Ada, Michigan, passed away at the home of his daughter on Jan. 19, 2020.
Richard was born in Ada, Michigan to the late Alfred and Fanny (Linkfield) Thomet on Sept. 8, 1934. He moved to Fontana in 1971 with his wife and children and to St Marys, Georgia in June 2018.
Richard’s greatest memories were of his boyhood on his parent’s dairy farm, and always identified as a farmer even though he largely made his living driving trucks. Richard was active in the communities in which he lived by serving as a volunteer fire fighter for Ada, Michigan, and as a member of both the Lions Club and Moose Lodge in Fontana. For many years his favorite pastime was bowling and he became quite good, carrying an average of 205-210.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his sons, Shawn and Randy, his brother, Stewart, his sister, Jeanne and his parents.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Suzanne (Michael) Carroll of St Marys, Georgia, Renee (Edward) Riehl of California and his sons, Rick (Cindy) of Amarillo, Texas, Scott (Sandy) of Apache Junction, Arizona, his brothers, Ron and Alfred (Duke) of Michigan. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Terrance, Michael, Rhiannon and Joshua; four great grandchildren, Kirsten, Collin, Anastasia, and Katelyn; and one great-great grandchild, Calvin.
Interment will be at a later date after cremation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.