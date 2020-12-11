Local officials praised outgoing Fontana City Councilmember Jesse Armendarez during a ceremony at City Hall on Dec. 8.
Armendarez served one term on the City Council and then decided to seek a seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. He lost to Joe Baca Jr. in the November election.
"I am honored that I have had the opportunity to serve," Armendarez said during the City Council meeting, which was held in-person rather than virtually for the first time in several months.
Armendarez said he was pleased to be able to be in a leadership position at a time when the city moved forward on several development opportunities in addition to new projects such as the Miller Park Amphitheater Veterans Memorial and sports parks in central and southern Fontana.
Armendarez, a life-long Fontana resident, was a member of the first graduating class at Fontana A.B. Miller High School. He is a real estate agent who previously was a member of the Fontana Planning Commission as well as the Fontana School Board.
"I've really appreciated everything you've done to make Fontana a better place," City Councilmember John Roberts told him during the meeting.
Armendarez has been very active with the Exchange Club of Fontana for many years, helping to coordinate the Fontana Days Parade and Fontana Christmas Parade.
"You have done great things. You have shaped Fontana; you have left your fingerprints on almost every corner," said City Councilmember Phillip Cothran.
Mayor Acquanetta Warren said: "You have been a pillar in this community and still are."
Armendarez said he will continue to be a resident of Fontana and wants to remain involved in civic affairs.
During the meeting, the City Council certified the results of the election.
Jesse Sandoval, who also applauded the work of Armendarez, officially began his third term on the five-member council, and newly-elected Peter Garcia was sworn in to his first term.
Joe Armendarez, the brother of Jesse, was elected to the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education on Nov. 3.
