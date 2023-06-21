This post contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive compensation when you click on links.
There is a clear link between migraines and nosebleeds, with research suggesting that migraine sufferers are more likely to have nosebleeds. But it's not fully understood how these things are linked, and just because they both occur at the same time doesn't mean that one caused the other.
So, what is the link between nosebleeds and migraines and what can you do if you regularly experience both of them?
Why Do Nosebleeds Occur During Migraine Headaches?
There are a few reasons you may have migraines/headaches and nosebleeds at the same time:
You are pregnant
Headaches and nosebleeds are both more common in pregnant women. Nosebleeds occur because the volume of blood increases and puts the delicate blood vessels in the nose under pressure. They can also be triggered by pregnancy rhinitis and hormonal changes, and those same hormones can cause chronic headaches.
If you're pregnant and suffer from nosebleeds that won't stop easily and headaches that don't go away, consult your healthcare provider. Most causes are minor and there's usually nothing to worry about, but it's always best to err on the side of caution and get checked out.
You have a cold, sinus infection, or allergies
Sinus infections are known to cause headaches, mainly due to increased histamine levels. The inflammation and swelling inside your nose strain your nasal passages and could rupture the delicate blood vessels inside the septum, leading to a nosebleed.
It's a similar story with colds, flu, and allergies, and it's amplified by the constant nose blowing, rubbing, and sneezing.
You are taking certain medications
Medication leaflets have a long list of potential side effects, and while many are uncommon, it's rare that you'll find an effective medication that doesn't leave its mark in some way.
In some cases, that mark can include headaches, migraines, and even an increased risk of nosebleeds.
You have overused nasal sprays
Decongestant nasal sprays are a great way to combat the common cold and even relieve sinus headaches while saline nasal sprays can protect the nasal membranes from drying out. However, overuse of medicated nasal sprays may worsen your condition and should be used with caution.
You are dehydrated
If you're not drinking enough fluids and spending a lot of time in dry air, your delicate nasal membrane may dry and crack, exposing the small blood vessels. Headaches are also one of the first signs of dehydration, and the longer it goes untreated, the worse those headaches become.
You have suffered a blow to the head
Although most causes of nosebleeds are not serious, trauma is one of the exceptions. A face or head injury that results in facial pain, nosebleeds, and migraines could indicate a more serious problem and needs to be checked out.
Chances are high that there will be nothing to worry about, but it’s good to get checked over to rule out any lasting damage, whether that be a broken nose, deviated septum, or even brain damage.
You have recently used recreational drugs
Drugs like cocaine may cause nosebleeds, especially following chronic use. It's also common to have a severe headache following cocaine use.
Other drugs may produce similar symptoms, and not just those taken intranasally.
You are stressed or anxious
Stress is a common occurrence in migraine sufferers. Not only are stress and anxiety common triggers for migraines, but they can lead to harmful habits that might trigger nosebleeds, such as nose picking.
In your heightened state, you're also more likely to react with panic to the slightest bleed, and that panic could make the bleeding worse.
Smoking
Although rare, it's possible for smoking to cause both a headache and nosebleeds. The headaches come from nicotine, with studies suggesting that smokers are more likely to suffer from regular headaches. As for the nosebleeds, they could be triggered by smoke inhalation, with the tobacco smoke irritating the nasal lining.
It's a coincidence
Just because you have two different symptoms/issues at the same time doesn't mean they are related. Maybe your nosebleed was caused by nose picking or dry air while your migraine is a medication side effect.
How to Deal with Nosebleeds
Nosebleeds are messy and uncomfortable, but they are also easy to deal with.
Simply follow these steps:
- Stay calm
- Pinch the soft part of your nose (under the bridge)
- Sit upright on the edge of a chair or bed
- Lean forward slightly
- Wait for 10 to 15 minutes without releasing your grip
- If the bleeding doesn't stop, try a cold compress or follow these steps again
- Seek medical attention if bleeding persists after 30 minutes
Migraine sufferers who experience frequent nosebleeds may benefit from keeping a box of Nampons on standby. They plug the nose and introduce a blood clotting agent to quickly stop the blood flow. Unlike tissues and cotton balls, Nampons don't irritate the nose or stick to the wound.
How to Prevent Nosebleeds During Migraines
Not everyone experiences nosebleeds when they get migraines, and of the ones that do, many can be avoided. Check out these tips to avoid those pesky nosebleeds:
- Use a humidifier: Humidifiers keep the air moist and your nasal lining protected. They could also improve your breathing and may even help with sinus issues and migraines.
- Use a saline nasal spray: Don't have a humidifier? Try a saline nasal spray instead. The end result is basically the same.
- Don't blow too forcefully: Although it's tempting to blow your nose as hard as you can, it could burst the blood vessels. Blow gently, and if you need a little help getting rid of that mucous, take a shower or have a long soak in the bath.
- Don't pick your nose: It should go without saying, but stop picking your nose!
- Get plenty of rest: Sleep more, relax more, and keep those stress levels low.
- Drink more fluids: Combat dehydration by drinking more fluids. Avoid hot drinks after nosebleeds though, as they could dislodge the blood clot.
FAQs
Can migraines cause bloody noses?
Not necessarily, but the two are closely linked and can be caused by the same issues.
Can high blood pressure cause migraines and nosebleeds?
Both migraines and nosebleeds are more common in people who suffer from high blood pressure. However, no direct link has been discovered between these conditions and the jury is still out on this one.
When should I worry about nosebleeds and headaches?
You should worry if the headaches and nosebleeds are accompanied by other symptoms or if the bleeding is heavy or persistent. Even if none of those things are true, you should still consult a healthcare professional if the migraines/nosebleeds are causing you a great deal of stress and anxiety.
Summary: Can Migraines Cause Nosebleeds?
To summarize, migraines don't cause nosebleeds directly, but the two can appear together as a result of:
- Stress and anxiety
- Pregnancy
- Seasonal allergies, colds, and flu
- Drugs and medications
- Trauma
- Overuse of nasal spray
And, of course, pure coincidence! Either way, there are simple and quick solutions (including the "sit and pinch" method and Nampons), and most cases are harmless.
Keep track of how often these two symptoms appear together, watch out for other symptoms (difficulty breathing, dizziness), and remember to contact a healthcare professional in case of heavy or persistent bleeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.