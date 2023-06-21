How Much is a Junk Car Worth

This post contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive compensation when you click on links.
A junk car is a vehicle that has little or no resale value. The term typically references a car that is no longer operable (although even an operational car can be "junked") or has a repair bill that's higher than its value.
For many vehicles in the US, it's the end of the road and the point where they drive through the pearly gates of the scrapyard. But that doesn't mean they are worthless, and in some cases, junk cars can be worth thousands.
So, how much are junk cars worth right now, how can you learn how much your vehicle is worth, and is there anything you can do to increase its value?
What Determines the Value of a Junk Car?
2023 scrap car prices vary from a low of around $100 to a high of more than $10,000. It's a pretty broad range, and that's because the value depends on several different factors:
The weight and parts
A junk car buyer is interested in two things: salvage and scrap metal. First, they will take whatever parts they can get from your vehicle. Every part has value, provided it is in working order and there is a market for it.
Once it has been salvaged, the car will be scrapped for its metal content.
Therefore, the rarity, quality, and condition of the parts will have a significant impact on the car’s value, as will the weight of the car, as heavier cars have a higher metal content.
The price of scrap metal
Scrap metal prices are constantly fluctuating, with steel usually hovering around $150 per ton. The average car weighs about 2 tons, equating to $300 of pure scrap value. But of course, a dealer will only pay the going rate, and if there has been a recent dip in the value of scrap metal, you can expect a smaller quote.
Age and condition
A brand-new car is always going to fetch a higher price than a rust bucket of the same make and model. It might not make much of a difference to the weight and metal content, but it will impact the value of the parts.
Make and model
The market will determine how valuable your car parts are. Is there a lot of demand from owners of similar vehicles? Are those vehicles new/rare enough to drive those prices high?
It's not just about supply and demand, either. Many newer cars use a lot of plastic in place of metal, and this means that metal constitutes a lower percentage of the overall weight, thus reducing the value.
Location
The popularity of certain cars/parts in your area, along with the regional demand for those parts, can affect the price. You also have to think about how close you are to scrapyards and how easy it is for you to find buyers.
If your only option is a single scrap car buyer located 30 minutes away, you may get a lot less than if you had multiple junkyards and alternative buyers.
Methods for Finding the Value of a Junk Car
With so many factors impacting the value of a scrap car, how can you get an accurate price? Well, there are a few different methods:
Contact junk car buyers
You can find reputable junk car buyers in every major town and city. They are all just a phone call or email away, and they will all give you a no-obligation quote.
Contact them, answer their questions honestly, and they'll give you a quote for your vehicle. Do the same with another two or three buyers to find the best price.
Bear in mind that a junk car buyer only cares about the salvage and scrap value, so if your car is operational, it might not be the best option.
Appraisals from a mechanic or dealer
Mechanics work with cars every day and they've seen plenty of junk cars and lemons in their time. Not only can they give you an idea of the value, but they'll also tell you whether it's best to scrap it, repair it, or sell it privately.
Kelley Blue Book value
Kelley Blue Book is a great source for discovering a car's value and is usually a good place to start, especially if the car is operational and you're not thinking of selling it to a junkyard.
What is the Average Value of a Junk Car?
The national average price for a scrap car is around $650, but it differs greatly from state to state. West Virginia currently has one of the lowest scrap car averages, followed closely by Idaho and South Dakota. Maryland and New Jersey are two of the highest, and Arizona and Arkansas are also near the top of the list.
Of course, this doesn't mean that you should drive a few states over to sell your car elsewhere. You might get a higher price based on a greater regional demand, but it might not be enough to cover the additional hassle or fuel bills.
Options for Selling a Junk Car
Once you have an idea of the scrap car value, you're ready to take the next step and actually sell it. So, how can you guarantee the best price?
Private buyer
Selling to a private buyer cuts out the middleman, giving you the best possible price for your vehicle. You can advertise your car on classified sites like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and Autotrader, before dealing with the buyer directly.
Be honest, be open, and don't try to hide anything from them. At the same time, let them know that you're not willing to sell for peanuts and are happy to wait for other buyers if they are not interested. If you remain steadfast and patient, you can get considerably more for your vehicle this way.
Online car buying service
In addition to providing accurate valuations, Kelley Blue Book also has an Instant Cash Offer service. Just input some basic details about your car, snap some pictures, and then wait for a dealer to make an offer.
The dealer needs to resell the car, so you'll get less money than if you were to sell privately, but it's quicker and easier. You can also sell your car through services like Carvana and CarMax, or go direct to a local dealer.
Trade it in
Need a new car? Is your old one still operational? Considering trading it for a discount on a new vehicle. As with car buying services, the dealership will seek to make a profit on the vehicle, so they won't give you the best price, but as you're buying a car from them and they want your business, they'll be a little more lenient.
Dealerships will also take your junk car, but this is rarely worth the effort. They'll likely just hand it over to a junkyard and take the cash. They'll make a profit for doing something that you could have done yourself.
Junk car removal companies
Junk car removal companies are perfect if your car is not operational and is of little interest to a private buyer. These companies will give you a quote online or over the phone, collect your car, and then tow it away. Most of them pay cash and as competition is higher, they usually pay good prices.
There are scores of junk car removal companies operating in every county, including companies like Peddle and Wheelzy, which are available in all 50 states.
You can find junk car buyers via local directories or use a site like Cash For Your Junk Car, which highlights all of the best junk car buyers in all major cities.
How to Get More Money for Your Junk Car
Even if you decide to scrap the vehicle as opposed to selling privatively, there are still some ways to squeeze out a few more dollars.
Remove valuable parts and sell them separately
A car's engine can be worth a lot of money if it's in good condition. Once the engine goes, it's expensive to replace, so there's a market out there for second-hand options. Then again, if your car is ready for the scrapyard, there's a good chance the engine can't be salvaged.
The transmission, catalytic converter, fender, battery, and GPS system can also be salvaged and sold. You can even get a good price for doors, depending on the make and model.
If you're stripping the car for parts, make sure you can actually sell them. Don't just salvage them and then stick them in the garage to gather dust, as it'll reduce the scrap value.
Check your options and get multiple quotes
Get multiple quotes before agreeing to an offer. Check what local junk buyers are paying for scrap cars, peruse Autotrader, and speak with dealerships. Don't just accept the highest offer, either, as convenience also comes into it.
A junk car buying service will arrange everything over the phone, collect your car from the driveway, and leave you with a few hundred dollars in cash. A private sale, on the other hand, will require photographs, descriptions, phone calls and meetings with potential buyers, and negotiations.
Negotiate
Speaking of negotiations, if you fancy yourself a skilled salesperson, now is a good time to put your patter to the test.
You won't get any reaction out of a junkyard, as they're only thinking about the salvage and scrap value and have very small margins to play with. But you can talk yourself into a bigger sale with private buyers and dealerships.
Clean and prepare the car
Junk car buyers don't care how clean your car is, but if you check under the seats and mats, you could find some cash and other valuables. The car is going to be stripped and crushed, so now is a good time to look for anything that may have slipped out of pockets and bags over the years.
If the car is being sold to a private buyer, give it a good clean. First impressions are everything, and if it looks newer, cleaner, and nicer, they'll be more inclined to hand over the cash.
Conclusion: How Much is a Junk Car Worth?
Understanding how much your junk car is worth is key to maximizing its value. You wouldn't sell a car privately without knowing its value, and for the same reason, you shouldn't scrap it before discovering the best price.
So, start with a scrap car value calculator, a scan of Kelley Blue Book, and a quick call to a local junk car buyer. From there, you can weigh up your options and decide whether it's worth salvaging any parts for a private sale.
Whatever you decide to do, remember that even the rustiest and oldest of vehicles still have value and can be sold.
