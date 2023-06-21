How to Stop a Nosebleed at Home

This post contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive compensation when you click on links.
Nosebleeds rarely require medical intervention. They are common and usually have relatively harmless causes, but they can be messy and awkward, and the sooner they're over, the better.
So, what are the best ways to treat nosebleeds at home? What are the quickest, safest, and easiest ways to stem the blood flow and ensure it doesn't return?
What is a Nosebleed?
The association between nosebleeds and serious illnesses is largely Hollywood's fault. For decades, scriptwriters have used nosebleeds as plot devices to show us that someone is seriously ill, has recently suffered brain damage, or has just developed psychic powers.
Also, you're bleeding from a hole in your head that's mere inches from your brain. Even if someone tells you that it's normal and harmless, it's natural to freak out a little if you're not used to them.
But it is normal, it is common, and it's usually nothing to worry about. There are exceptions, of course, and although not serious, it's still important to stop the bleeding and address the underlying cause.
Nosebleeds (epistaxis) come in two forms:
Anterior Nosebleeds
Anterior nosebleeds are the most common and occur in the front part of the nose following damage to the nasal septum.
The septum is supplied by an arterial network known as Kiesselbach's plexus. It's a series of small and delicate blood vessels that can rupture very easily, such as from a scratch (from nose picking) or direct force (from trauma and nose blowing). One of the main causes of anterior nosebleeds is dry air, as it dries and cracks the nasal lining, exposing the blood vessels.
Posterior Nosebleeds
Posterior nosebleeds typically originate from the sphenopalatine artery, also known as the "artery of epistaxis". The bleeding is usually heavier and it can lead to more complications, including difficulty breathing from the blood dripping down the throat and clogging the airways.
How Common Are Nosebleeds?
Nosebleeds are very common and most people experience them at some point in their lives. For some, it's a one-off thing, whether it results from childhood nose-picking, dry air, or direct trauma. For others, it's a frequent occurrence.
What Causes Nosebleeds?
The most common causes of nosebleeds include:
- Dry air
- Nose picking
- Insertion of foreign objects
- Allergies
- Bleeding disorders
- Blood thinners
- Deviated septum
- Chronic use of nasal sprays
- Intranasal drug use (such as cocaine)
- Exposure to chemical irritants
Although rare, nosebleeds can also be caused by the following:
- Hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT)
- Leukemia
- Nasal polyps
- Nasal and paranasal tumors
- Nasal surgery
Whether you experience nosebleeds frequently or infrequently, they are not usually a cause for concern. This is true even if you have never had a nosebleed and suddenly experience one as an adult. It might be more concerning, and there's a good chance it'll be followed by some frantic panicking and googling (we've all been there). But it could just mean that you nicked your septum or have spent too much time around heated indoor air.
How to Stop a Nosebleed at Home
Although there are some products and medications you can use to quickly stop a nosebleed (more on those below), the best and easiest solution is the following method:
1. Stay calm: Panicking will make the bleeding worse, so try to stay calm.
2. Sit upright: Sit straight and lean forward slightly. Don't lean back or lie down, as you need to keep your head above your heart and make sure the blood is not flowing back down your throat.
3. Pinch your nose: Using your thumb and index finger, pinch the soft part of your nose, just below the bridge. Apply a little pressure to close the nostril and stop the blood flow, but don't squeeze too tight.
4. Wait: Stay in this position for at least 10 minutes. Don't release your grip at any time, even if it's just to check whether or not the bleeding has stopped. You need to give the blood time to clot.
5. Use a cold compress: If the above method doesn't completely stop the bleeding, or you need a little extra assistance, apply a cold compress to the bridge of the nose. The cold temperature will constrict the blood vessels, making it harder for the blood to flow.
Alternative Ways to Stop a Nosebleed at Home
If the above method isn't working or you need something a little faster, try the following:
Use Nampons
It's never a good idea to stuff your nose with a cotton ball or wad of tissue during a nosebleed. It might stop the blood dripping, but the material could aggravate the nasal membranes and even stick to the wound.
Nampons are designed to prevent these issues while also quickly stopping the bleeding. They are small absorbent sticks that you insert into your nose. The sticks soak up the blood and also contain a safe blood clotting agent that speeds up the process. Once the bleeding stops, you can safely remove the stick and dispose of it.
Sufferers of frequent nosebleeds should keep a box or two of these at home. They even come in individually sealed packs, so you can keep a few in your glove compartment, first aid kit, school/work bag, or purse.
Use a Nasal Spray
A decongestant nasal spray like Afrin will constrict the blood vessels, making it harder for the blood to pass through and thus stemming the flow. These can cause side effects though, so check the leaflet and keep these potential issues in mind.
Focus on Prevention
Prevention is better than cure, and there are several simple ways to prevent nosebleeds.
The most obvious is to stop picking your nose. If you're susceptible to nosebleeds from nose picking, consider alternative methods to clean your nose. For instance, you can simply blow your nose after taking a shower (the steam helps to loosen the mucous) or try a saline nasal spray.
For nosebleeds caused by dry indoor air, consider buying a humidifier or adding a dab of petroleum jelly to the problem area.
FAQs
What triggers a nosebleed?
The majority of nosebleeds occur as a result of nose-picking and dry air. They can also be triggered by direct trauma, sinus issues, allergies, and some rare conditions like HHT.
What should you not do during a nosebleed?
Don't tilt your head back. It might seem like a good way to stop the bleeding and save your clothing, but that blood has to go somewhere, and if you tilt your head back, it's just going to run down your throat, causing breathing difficulties and nausea.
Refrain from lying down, lifting heavy objects, and overexerting yourself.
How long is too long for a nosebleed?
Anything over 20 minutes is a concern and anything over 30 may require medical intervention. If you use the "pinch and lean" method for 15 minutes and it doesn't stop the bleeding, try again for another 15. If that still doesn't work, or the bleeding is very heavy, seek medical attention.
If you take blood thinners or have a blood clotting disorder, caution is advised and earlier medical intervention may be required.
Does nose bleeding mean anything serious?
It can, but very rarely. It could be indicative of leukemia or serious injury, for instance, but in such cases, it's not the only symptom or even the main one. While it's normal to be concerned, we can't stress enough that nasal bleeding is rarely serious.
How do you stop a nosebleed in 5 minutes?
The traditional method (pinch, lean, wait) could take up to 15 minutes to stop the blood flow. For a faster solution, try Nampons or a decongestant nasal spray.
Should I drink water after a nosebleed?
Yes, you should drink plenty of fluids. Avoid hot drinks though, as they could dilate the blood vessels and trigger another nosebleed.
What are the 3 common causes of nosebleeds?
Dry air (desert air, heated indoor air), nose picking, and trauma are the 3 main causes of nosebleeds.
Does high blood pressure cause nosebleeds?
Nosebleeds are not directly caused by high blood pressure, nor are they a symptom of the condition. However, research suggests that nosebleeds are significantly more common in people with high blood pressure, so there is a link between the two.
Conclusion: How to Stop a Bloody Nose at Home
Nosebleeds are common and rarely serious. They are usually easy to fix, as well. Remember to stay calm, sit upright, lean forward, pinch your nose, and wait. Give it 10 to 15 minutes without checking and the bleeding should stop.
Sufferers of frequent nosebleeds may benefit from keeping some Nampons or Afrin on standby, and they should also address the underlying cause, whether it's dry air (fixed by keeping the nose moist), nose picking (keep that index finger away!), or one of the other causes discussed above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.